Sources: Jordan Crawford agrees to two-year deal with Pelicans

Pelicans guard Jordan Crawford has agreed to a two-year deal to remain with New Orleans, league sources told The Vertical.

Crawford, whose first 10-day contract with the team expired Thursday, will have his salary guaranteed for the remainder of the season and a guarantee date for 2017-18, league sources said. He’s averaged 14.2 points and 3.2 assists in five games with New Orleans.

The Pelicans, who lost to the Miami Heat 120-112 on Wednesday night, signed Crawford, 28, from the Grand Rapids Drive of the NBA Development League on March 6.

He has shot 50.9 percent from the field and 51.9 percent from 3-point range, adding scoring punch alongside Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and Jrue Holiday.

Crawford has averaged 12.2 points and 3.2 assists in five seasons also playing for Atlanta, Washington, Boston and Golden State.

Crawford was the No. 27 overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft.

