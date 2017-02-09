Sources: Cavs to sign Derrick Williams to 10-day contract

Free-agent forward Derrick Williams plans to sign a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources told The Vertical.

Williams is expected to sign with the Cavaliers in time to play in Thursday’s road game in Oklahoma City, league sources said. Williams has flexibility going the route of the 10-day deal, which provides some control of his situation in case the Cavaliers make an impactful trade before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

Williams worked to finalize an agreement with the defending NBA champions after clearing waivers on Wednesday.

Williams solidifies the Cavs’ versatility and depth in their frontcourt. At 6-foot-8, Williams provides a multi-position defender and scorer.

The Cavaliers have looked into additions that could help late in the postseason with an eye on a potential NBA Finals rematch with Golden State. General manager David Griffin has also prioritized acquiring another playmaker at some point this season.

Cleveland (36-15) is first in the Eastern Conference and could rest LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love on Thursday.

Williams, the second overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft, averaged 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 25 games (11 starts) for Miami this season. He was released on Monday because the Heat needed to create a roster spot to sign forward Okaro White to a two-year contract.

Williams has also played with Minnesota, Sacramento and New York in his six-year NBA career, averaging 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

