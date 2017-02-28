Sources: Brandon Jennings plans to join Wizards after clearing waivers

Once guard Brandon Jennings clears league waivers on Wednesday afternoon, he plans to sign a free-agent deal with the Washington Wizards, league sources told The Vertical.

Jennings is traveling to Washington on Wednesday to meet with the team prior to its Friday game against the Toronto Raptors, league sources said. Washington is 34-23 and holding onto the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

The New York Knicks waived Jennings on Monday, choosing to sign a younger guard, Chasson Randle. Jennings had been pursuing the chance to play for a contender and has already discussed his potential role with Wizards star John Wall and general manager Ernie Grunfeld, league sources said.

The Wizards must waive a player to clear a roster spot for Jennings, which league sources said won’t happen until after the Wizards face the Raptors in Toronto on Wednesday night.

Jennings, 27, averaged 8.6 points and 4.9 assists for the Knicks in 58 games. For his career, Jennings has averaged 14.8 points and 5.8 assists per game. He’s had stops in Milwaukee, Detroit, Orlando and New York.

Popular video from The Vertical: