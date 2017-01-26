Sources: Besides Cavs, Knicks reached out to Celtics, Clippers about 'Melo deal

Armed with a hope that Carmelo Anthony will eventually waive his no-trade clause, the New York Knicks have reached out to the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers to probe their interest in a trade, league sources told The Vertical.

Knicks president Phil Jackson is determined to find a destination and deal that Anthony would agree to accept before the Feb. 23 NBA trade deadline, league sources said.

Jackson is determined to rid the roster of Anthony and his contract, and start rebuilding around Kristaps Porzingis, league sources said.

Carmelo Anthony has $54 million remaining over the next two years of his contract. (AP) More

The Clippers are a team that would interest Anthony, league sources said.

Anthony makes $24.6 million this season and has $54 million remaining over the next two years of his contract. His deal includes a 15 percent trade kicker and a player option for the 2018-19 season.

ESPN first reported the Knicks’ contact with the Cavaliers.

More NBA coverage from The Vertical: