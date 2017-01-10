Sources: Allen Iverson to serve as head coach/player in new BIG3 league

Allen Iverson is scheduled to appear Wednesday at a news conference in New York for the BIG3. (Getty Images)

Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson has committed to serve as a head coach/player in the new BIG3 three-on-three professional basketball league that’s set to launch this summer, sources told The Vertical.

Iverson will be one of eight dual head coach/players in the league, which is backed by entertainment icon Ice Cube and includes Roger Mason as president and commissioner.

Iverson is scheduled to appear at a news conference in New York on Wednesday to discuss his part in the league’s summer launch, sources said.

Among other players committed to the half-court league, which is set to travel throughout eight cities and venues this summer: Chauncey Billups, Kenyon Martin, Rashard Lewis, Jermaine O’Neal, Stephen Jackson and Jason Williams.

Iverson, 41, was the 2001 NBA MVP and an 11-time All-Star in his decorated 14-year NBA career. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1996 NBA draft out of Georgetown. Iverson was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September.

He played his final NBA game for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2010.

