Source: Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies agree to deal

Reliever Greg Holland and the Colorado Rockies agreed on a one-year deal with a vesting option for a second year, pending a physical, a source familiar with the deal told Yahoo Sports.

The 31-year-old Holland hasn’t pitched in nearly 16 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery on a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm. Colorado nonetheless made a strong push for him, poaching him off a relief-pitching market deep with options. The financials on the deal were not immediately available.

The big question with Holland: Can he return as the once-feared closer of Royals bullpens past. In 2013 and 2014, Holland was one of the most valuable relievers in the game, with back-to-back 45-plus save years with sub 1.50 ERAs. The Royals built around him, adding Kelvin Herrera and Wade Davis to make their nearly unhittable HDH bullpen, which helped them to the World Series in 2014.

In 2015, when the Royals won the World Series, Holland was shut down in September and missed the playoffs after an MRI revealed ligament damage. His velocity and ERA had gone inversely throughout the season.

A number of teams were interested in Holland, because even though there are question marks, the market for closers is so costly these days that whatever the cost, one year makes for a worthwhile gamble.

Already this offseason, the Dodgers re-upped Kenley Jansen for $80 million over five years. The Giants gave Mark Melancon four years for $62 million. And Aroldis Chapman topped them all with an $86 million deal over five years from the Yankees. All three surpassed the previous record for a free-agent contract for a closer.

At various points this offseason, Holland had been linked to the Nationals, Dodgers, Cubs, Rays, Reds and even the Royals again. Instead, he’ll do what many a brave pitcher has tried: taming Coors Field. The ascendant Rockies, with a strong core and deep minor league system, are a strong sleeper candidate in the National League West this offseason, even with a pair of perceived overpays (the signings of Ian Desmond and Mike Dunn) putting a damper on it.

Big League Stew’s Mike Oz contributed to this report.