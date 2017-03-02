Source: Cavs to sign Derrick Williams for remainder of season

The Cleveland Cavaliers plan to sign forward Derrick Williams for the remainder of the season on Saturday when his second 10-day contract expires, a league source told The Vertical.

Williams is averaging 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 24 minutes in seven games entering Wednesday’s contest at Boston. The Cavaliers signed three-time All-Star guard Deron Williams on Monday and have committed to sign deals with Derrick Williams and Andrew Bogut this weekend.

Williams signed with the Cavaliers on Feb. 9 after being released by the Miami Heat. He’s given the Cavaliers versatility and athleticism off the bench and has been able to play well alongside LeBron James in the frontcourt.

Williams, the second overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft, averaged 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 25 games (11 starts) for Miami this season.

Williams has also played with Minnesota, Sacramento and New York in his six-year NBA career.

