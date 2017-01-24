Sounders return with Clint Dempsey cleared to practice

Seattle Sounders forward Clint Dempsey, does some light jogging Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, during a Sounders' training session in Tukwila, Wash. Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said Wednesday that Dempsey, whose season ended in September when he was diagnosed with an irregular heart beat, would not play when the Sounders face either the Montreal Impact or Toronto FC on Dec. 10, 2016 in the MLS Cup. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) -- Clint Dempsey was back on the practice field Tuesday when the defending MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders opened training camp.

General manager Garth Lagerwey said Dempsey has been cleared for full participation in training, though he will be monitored through the early stages of camp.

Dempsey missed Seattle's title run last season, sidelined by an irregular heartbeat that required an unspecified procedure to correct.

He last played for Seattle nearly five months ago. The team announced Dempsey's medical issue on Aug. 26 and the 33-year-old was ruled out for the rest of the season a month later.