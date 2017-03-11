Sounders, Impact attempt to rebound from losses

Two teams looking to bounce back from season-opening losses collide Saturday when the two-time defending MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders travel to Montreal to take on the new-look Impact on the fast, spacious turf at Olympic Stadium.

In last week's opener at Houston, the Sounders got a goal from Clint Dempsey, but were done in by some sloppy and untimely turnovers that led to counter strikes by the Dynamo in the first half. Seattle found its energy in the second stanza, with Dempsey burying a left-footer from the right side of the box at 58 minutes. But it was too little, too late for the Sounders.

"Our play wasn't as sharp as it should have been," Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer told the Seattle Times on Monday.

Montreal suffered a similar fate in its opener, dropping a 1-0 defeat on the road to San Jose.

"It's up to us to play better, to be better with the ball and without the ball," Impact coach Mauro Biello told reporters after the loss.

The Impact are trying to adjust to a roster that saw nine players depart, including superstar Didier Drogba, after last year's appearance in the Eastern Conference finals, a franchise first.

After a sluggish first half against the Earthquakes, Montreal picked up its play in the second half, before defender Hassoun Camara drew his second yellow card and was sent off, forcing the Impact to finish with 10 men.

"At the start of the second half, we grew in the game before the red card," Biello told reporters. "But after, it was tough with a man down. We have to give more. We need to bring that intensity to every game, because it's hard to win on the road. We will analyze the game to correct to the things we can improve."

Montreal leads the all-time series with the Sounders 3-2-0, but Seattle won its only trip to Olympic Stadium in 2014. Schmetzer said enhanced focus is required to compete on the quick turf of Olympic Field.

"The turf at the Big O is different than our turf, than the newer generation of turf," Schmetzer told reports. "So it creates a different dynamic. It's faster, the ball bounces more ... there's a lot of things that you have to digest as you're playing on that game. Your concentration has to be higher, because you understand that the ball is a little bouncier and bounces different. It's faster."