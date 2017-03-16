Sounders defender Torres suspended a game

NEW YORK (AP) -- Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres was suspended for a game and fined by Major League Soccer's disciplinary committee for his conduct during last weekend's match against the Montreal Impact.

Torres kicked Ambroise Oyongo in the leg following the collision in the 37th minute. He will not play on Sunday when the Sounders host the New York Red Bulls.

The committee on Wednesday fined Houston midfielder Alex for embellishment in the Dynamo's match last weekend against the Columbus Crew.

Portland midfielder Diego Chara was also fined for embellishment in a match against the LA Galaxy, but the committee did not take similar action against midfielder David Guzman. Galaxy defender Jelle Van Damme was shown yellow cards after both encounters in the 31st and 34th minutes and was sent off. He'll miss Saturday's game against Real Salt Lake.

The fines were not disclosed.