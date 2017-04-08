Son helps streaking Tottenham rout Watford

Tottenham's Son Heung-Min celebrates after scoring a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Watford at White Hart Lane in London, Saturday April 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

The effervescent Heung-Min Son took Watford to the cleaners with two goals and was involved in two others as Tottenham Hotspur beat Watford 4-0 on Saturday at White Hart Lane.

Second-placed Spurs (20-8-3) have won seven straight over all competitions, a club-record six of which have come in the Premier League where they continue to put heat on leaders Chelsea. Tottenham are also unbeaten in their last nine overall and improved to 14-2-0 at home in the league this season.

Watford (10-7-14), meanwhile, held their own for the opening half an hour, even summoning decent efforts from Craig Cathcart and Jose Holebas, but the warning signs were there as Spurs' Vincent Janssen somehow hit the bar with his thigh at point-blank range.

Spurs began to impose themselves and made the breakthrough in the 33rd minute with a wonderful curled finish from 20 yards by Dele Alli, who had exchanged passes with Son on the left before moving inside. The advantage was doubled six minutes later with Son's low cross nicking off a defender to fall at the feet of Eric Dier, who sent an assured half-volley into the net from inside the penalty area.

With half time approaching, Son scored himself, receiving a pass from Christian Eriksen and shooting inside the left-hand post from medium range.

Spurs were dominant after half time but managed just the one further goal with Son arriving late to convert Kieran Trippier's 55th-minute cross with a controlled back-post volley.

Tottenham's day was fully complete when star Harry Kane came on as a substitute in the 61st minute in his return from injury and first action since March 12.