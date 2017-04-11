Soccer-Wins, not records, the priority for Everton's Lukaku

April 11 (Reuters) - Romelu Lukaku is in line to finish the season as the Premier League's top scorer but the Everton striker is more concerned with helping his team win rather than gaining personal accolades.

Lukaku has scored 23 league goals for seventh-placed Everton with the Belgian's closest competitor, Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane, four goals behind.

"I'm just doing my job for the team," Lukaku told the club's website. "I'm happy with the form that I'm in this season. I want to improve and get better everyday, so as long as I'm helping the team, I am satisfied.

"For me, football is about winning games and doing my job, which is scoring goals. I'm not really setting a target like I used to."

Everton, who have won their last seven league home games, host 12th-placed Burnley at Goodison Park on Saturday. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )