Soccer-West Ham's Carroll remains doubtful for Watford clash

Feb 24 (Reuters) - West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic will make a late call on whether to include recovering striker Andy Carroll in the squad for Saturday's Premier League clash against London rivals Watford.

The 28-year-old Carroll, who has scored four goals in his last four games, has been sidelined with a groin injury and missed the 2-2 draw with West Brom at London Stadium on Feb. 11.

"Unfortunately (the injury) is a little bit slower than we expected and hoped for," Bilic told reporters.

"Regarding the game against Watford, he'll try to run today (Thursday) and if he's good then maybe he has a chance to be in the squad for Saturday. I don't want to rule him out for Watford.

"This is not a big injury but he needs to play, he needs to be available and hopefully he will train tomorrow."

West Ham are 10th in the table with 32 points, two ahead of 13th placed Watford with 13 games remaining. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)