Soccer-West Ham agree Payet fee with Marseille

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - West Ham United have agreed to sell France forward Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds ($31.37 million), the Premier League club announced on Sunday.

Payet, who left Marseille in 2015 to join the London side, is expected to undergo a medical before signing his contract later on Sunday.

The French international made it clear that he wished to return to Marseille in this transfer window and reportedly refused to play against Crystal Palace two weeks ago.

