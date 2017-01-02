Soccer-West Brom bounce back to beat Hull 3-1

* West Brom beat Hull City 3-1

WEST BROMWICH ALBION 3 HULL CITY 1

Jan 2 (Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion hit back from a goal down to beat Hull City 3-1 on Monday as second-half goals by Chris Brunt, Gareth McAuley and James Morrison piled on the misery for Mike Phelan's struggling side.

Robert Snodgrass gave Hull the lead at the Hawthorns in the 21st minute, sliding in to volley Ahmed El Mohamady's cross into the net and the Tigers were good value for their lead at the break.

But West Brom started the second half strongly and equalised four minutes in after sustained pressure yielded a corner which Brunt dispatched into the net with a powerful header.

McCauley struck in the 62nd minute, the referee ruling that his header had crossed the line before being cleared as Hull failed to deal with another set piece, and Morrison scuffed a left-footed shot home 11 minutes later.

Hull remained mired in the bottom three on 13 points while West Brom are eighth on 29 ahead of their trip to Tottenham Hotspur. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)