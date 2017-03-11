Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters

March 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, March 11

Chicago Fire 2 Real Salt Lake 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Eastern Conference

1 Chicago Fire 2 1 1 0 3 1 4

2 New York Red Bulls 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

3 Orlando City SC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

4 Columbus Crew 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

5 DC United 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

5 Philadelphia Union 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

5 Toronto FC 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

8 Atlanta United FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

9 Montreal Impact 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

9 New England Revolution 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

9 New York City FC 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Western Conference

1 Portland Timbers 1 1 0 0 5 1 3

2 FC Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

3 Houston Dynamo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

4 Colorado Rapids 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

4 San Jose Earthquakes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

6 Sporting Kansas City 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

6 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

8 Real Salt Lake 2 0 1 1 0 2 1

9 Seattle Sounders 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

10 LA Galaxy 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

11 Minnesota United FC 1 0 0 1 1 5 0

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, March 11

New York Red Bulls v Colorado Rapids (2100)

Philadelphia Union v Toronto FC (2130)

Sunday, March 12

Montreal Impact v Seattle Sounders (0000)

Houston Dynamo v Columbus Crew (0130)

Sporting Kansas City v FC Dallas (0200)

San Jose Earthquakes v Vancouver Whitecaps (0300)

New York City FC v DC United (1800)

Minnesota United FC v Atlanta United FC (2100)

LA Galaxy v Portland Timbers (2300)