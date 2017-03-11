Soccer-US championship results and standings

March 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 11
Chicago Fire 2 Real Salt Lake 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Chicago Fire 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
2 New York Red Bulls 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
3 Orlando City SC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Columbus Crew 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
5 DC United 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
5 Philadelphia Union 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
5 Toronto FC 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
8 Atlanta United FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
9 Montreal Impact 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
9 New England Revolution 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
9 New York City FC 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Western Conference
1 Portland Timbers 1 1 0 0 5 1 3
2 FC Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
3 Houston Dynamo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4 Colorado Rapids 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 San Jose Earthquakes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Sporting Kansas City 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
8 Real Salt Lake 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
9 Seattle Sounders 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
10 LA Galaxy 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
11 Minnesota United FC 1 0 0 1 1 5 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 11
New York Red Bulls v Colorado Rapids (2100)
Philadelphia Union v Toronto FC (2130)
Sunday, March 12
Montreal Impact v Seattle Sounders (0000)
Houston Dynamo v Columbus Crew (0130)
Sporting Kansas City v FC Dallas (0200)
San Jose Earthquakes v Vancouver Whitecaps (0300)
New York City FC v DC United (1800)
Minnesota United FC v Atlanta United FC (2100)
LA Galaxy v Portland Timbers (2300)
