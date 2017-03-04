Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters

March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday

Friday, March 3

Portland Timbers 5 Minnesota United FC 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Eastern Conference

Atlanta United FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Chicago Fire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Columbus Crew 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

DC United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Montreal Impact 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

New England Revolution 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

New York City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

New York Red Bulls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Orlando City SC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia Union 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Toronto FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Western Conference

1 Portland Timbers 1 1 0 0 5 1 3

Colorado Rapids 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

FC Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Houston Dynamo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

LA Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

San Jose Earthquakes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Seattle Sounders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Vancouver Whitecaps 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

11 Minnesota United FC 1 0 0 1 1 5 0

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, March 4

Columbus Crew v Chicago Fire (1900)

LA Galaxy v FC Dallas (2100)

Real Salt Lake v Toronto FC (2130)

Colorado Rapids v New England Revolution (2300)

Sunday, March 5

DC United v Sporting Kansas City (0000)

Houston Dynamo v Seattle Sounders (0130)

San Jose Earthquakes v Montreal Impact (0300)

Orlando City SC v New York City FC (2200)

Monday, March 6

Atlanta United FC v New York Red Bulls (0030)

Vancouver Whitecaps v Philadelphia Union (0230)