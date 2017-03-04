Soccer-US championship results and standings

March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Friday, March 3
Portland Timbers 5 Minnesota United FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
Atlanta United FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago Fire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus Crew 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
DC United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal Impact 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New England Revolution 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York Red Bulls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando City SC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia Union 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Western Conference
1 Portland Timbers 1 1 0 0 5 1 3
Colorado Rapids 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
FC Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Houston Dynamo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
LA Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose Earthquakes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle Sounders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver Whitecaps 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
11 Minnesota United FC 1 0 0 1 1 5 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 4
Columbus Crew v Chicago Fire (1900)
LA Galaxy v FC Dallas (2100)
Real Salt Lake v Toronto FC (2130)
Colorado Rapids v New England Revolution (2300)
Sunday, March 5
DC United v Sporting Kansas City (0000)
Houston Dynamo v Seattle Sounders (0130)
San Jose Earthquakes v Montreal Impact (0300)
Orlando City SC v New York City FC (2200)
Monday, March 6
Atlanta United FC v New York Red Bulls (0030)
Vancouver Whitecaps v Philadelphia Union (0230)
2.9k