Soccer-US championship results and standings

April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 2
Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1
Saturday, April 1
DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1
Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1
Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2
Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2
Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2
Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0
New York City FC 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1
Friday, March 31
Seattle Sounders 0 Atlanta United FC 0
Toronto FC 0 Sporting Kansas City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Columbus Crew 5 3 1 1 9 6 10
2 Atlanta United FC 4 2 1 1 11 3 7
3 New York City FC 4 2 1 1 7 3 7
4 New York Red Bulls 5 2 1 2 5 8 7
5 Orlando City SC 3 2 0 1 3 3 6
6 Toronto FC 4 1 3 0 4 2 6
7 Chicago Fire 4 1 2 1 5 7 5
8 New England Revolution 4 1 1 2 7 6 4
9 DC United 4 1 1 2 2 7 4
10 Montreal Impact 4 0 3 1 5 6 3
11 Philadelphia Union 4 0 2 2 4 6 2
Western Conference
1 Portland Timbers 5 3 1 1 13 7 10
2 Houston Dynamo 4 3 0 1 11 7 9
3 FC Dallas 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
4 San Jose Earthquakes 4 2 0 2 6 6 6
5 Sporting Kansas City 4 1 3 0 2 1 6
6 Seattle Sounders 4 1 2 1 6 5 5
7 Colorado Rapids 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
8 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 1 1 2 6 7 4
9 Minnesota United FC 5 1 1 3 10 20 4
10 LA Galaxy 4 1 0 3 5 8 3
11 Real Salt Lake 5 0 2 3 3 8 2
10.7k