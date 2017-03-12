Soccer-US championship results and standings

veronica: I will not stand by this president. There are no laws that say I have to support him,respect him or even like him. He is a joke and a disgrace to our country . I am allowed to have my opinion as you are entitled to yours. Yours is no more right or wrong than mine. Lou Dobbs will never tell me what I can or can't do or say. As far as I am concerned he is a washed up has been. My opinion not yours.