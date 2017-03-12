Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters

March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday

Saturday, March 11

Montreal Impact 2 Seattle Sounders 2

Chicago Fire 2 Real Salt Lake 0

New York Red Bulls 1 Colorado Rapids 0

Philadelphia Union 2 Toronto FC 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Eastern Conference

1 New York Red Bulls 2 2 0 0 3 1 6

2 Chicago Fire 2 1 1 0 3 1 4

3 Orlando City SC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

4 Toronto FC 2 0 2 0 2 2 2

5 Philadelphia Union 2 0 2 0 2 2 2

6 Columbus Crew 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

7 DC United 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

8 Montreal Impact 2 0 1 1 2 3 1

9 Atlanta United FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

10 New England Revolution 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

10 New York City FC 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Western Conference

1 Portland Timbers 1 1 0 0 5 1 3

2 FC Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

3 Houston Dynamo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

4 San Jose Earthquakes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

5 Colorado Rapids 2 1 0 1 1 1 3

6 Sporting Kansas City 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

6 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

8 Seattle Sounders 2 0 1 1 3 4 1

9 Real Salt Lake 2 0 1 1 0 2 1

10 LA Galaxy 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

11 Minnesota United FC 1 0 0 1 1 5 0

Still being played (GMT):

Sunday, March 12

Houston Dynamo v Columbus Crew (0130)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 12

Sporting Kansas City v FC Dallas (0200)

San Jose Earthquakes v Vancouver Whitecaps (0300)

New York City FC v DC United (1800)

Minnesota United FC v Atlanta United FC (2100)

LA Galaxy v Portland Timbers (2300)