Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters

April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday

Friday, March 31

Toronto FC 0 Sporting Kansas City 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Eastern Conference

1 Columbus Crew 4 2 1 1 7 6 7

2 New York Red Bulls 4 2 1 1 4 4 7

3 Atlanta United FC 3 2 0 1 11 3 6

4 Orlando City SC 2 2 0 0 3 1 6

5 Toronto FC 4 1 3 0 4 2 6

6 New York City FC 3 1 1 1 5 2 4

7 Chicago Fire 3 1 1 1 3 5 4

8 New England Revolution 3 1 0 2 6 5 3

9 Montreal Impact 3 0 2 1 3 4 2

9 Philadelphia Union 3 0 2 1 3 4 2

11 DC United 3 0 1 2 0 6 1

Western Conference

1 Portland Timbers 4 3 0 1 12 6 9

2 FC Dallas 3 2 1 0 4 2 7

3 Houston Dynamo 3 2 0 1 7 6 6

4 San Jose Earthquakes 3 2 0 1 5 4 6

5 Sporting Kansas City 4 1 3 0 2 1 6

6 Seattle Sounders 3 1 1 1 6 5 4

7 Colorado Rapids 3 1 1 1 3 3 4

8 LA Galaxy 3 1 0 2 3 4 3

9 Real Salt Lake 4 0 2 2 1 4 2

10 Vancouver Whitecaps 3 0 1 2 2 5 1

11 Minnesota United FC 4 0 1 3 6 18 1

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, April 1

Seattle Sounders v Atlanta United FC (0200)

New York City FC v San Jose Earthquakes (1800)

Chicago Fire v Montreal Impact (1900)

Columbus Crew v Orlando City SC (2000)

DC United v Philadelphia Union (2300)

Sunday, April 2

Minnesota United FC v Real Salt Lake (0000)

Houston Dynamo v New York Red Bulls (0030)

Vancouver Whitecaps v LA Galaxy (0200)

Monday, April 3

Portland Timbers v New England Revolution (0100)