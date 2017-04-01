Soccer-US championship results and standings

April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Friday, March 31
Toronto FC 0 Sporting Kansas City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Columbus Crew 4 2 1 1 7 6 7
2 New York Red Bulls 4 2 1 1 4 4 7
3 Atlanta United FC 3 2 0 1 11 3 6
4 Orlando City SC 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
5 Toronto FC 4 1 3 0 4 2 6
6 New York City FC 3 1 1 1 5 2 4
7 Chicago Fire 3 1 1 1 3 5 4
8 New England Revolution 3 1 0 2 6 5 3
9 Montreal Impact 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
9 Philadelphia Union 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
11 DC United 3 0 1 2 0 6 1
Western Conference
1 Portland Timbers 4 3 0 1 12 6 9
2 FC Dallas 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
3 Houston Dynamo 3 2 0 1 7 6 6
4 San Jose Earthquakes 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
5 Sporting Kansas City 4 1 3 0 2 1 6
6 Seattle Sounders 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
7 Colorado Rapids 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
8 LA Galaxy 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
9 Real Salt Lake 4 0 2 2 1 4 2
10 Vancouver Whitecaps 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
11 Minnesota United FC 4 0 1 3 6 18 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 1
Seattle Sounders v Atlanta United FC (0200)
New York City FC v San Jose Earthquakes (1800)
Chicago Fire v Montreal Impact (1900)
Columbus Crew v Orlando City SC (2000)
DC United v Philadelphia Union (2300)
Sunday, April 2
Minnesota United FC v Real Salt Lake (0000)
Houston Dynamo v New York Red Bulls (0030)
Vancouver Whitecaps v LA Galaxy (0200)
Monday, April 3
Portland Timbers v New England Revolution (0100)
