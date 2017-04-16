Soccer-US championship results and standings

April 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 15
Colorado Rapids 1 Real Salt Lake 2
Houston Dynamo 2 Minnesota United FC 2
New York Red Bulls 2 DC United 0
Chicago Fire 3 New England Revolution 0
Montreal Impact 2 Atlanta United FC 1
Orlando City SC 2 LA Galaxy 1
Friday, April 14
Philadelphia Union 0 New York City FC 2
San Jose Earthquakes 1 FC Dallas 1
Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Seattle Sounders 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Columbus Crew 7 4 1 2 11 8 13
2 Orlando City SC 5 4 0 1 6 4 12
3 Chicago Fire 6 3 2 1 9 7 11
4 New York City FC 6 3 1 2 10 5 10
5 New York Red Bulls 7 3 1 3 7 9 10
6 Atlanta United FC 6 2 2 2 14 7 8
7 New England Revolution 6 2 1 3 9 9 7
8 DC United 6 2 1 3 4 10 7
9 Toronto FC 6 1 4 1 7 6 7
10 Montreal Impact 6 1 3 2 7 9 6
11 Philadelphia Union 6 0 2 4 5 11 2
Western Conference
1 Portland Timbers 6 4 1 1 16 8 13
2 FC Dallas 5 3 2 0 7 3 11
3 Houston Dynamo 6 3 1 2 13 11 10
4 Sporting Kansas City 5 2 3 0 5 2 9
5 San Jose Earthquakes 6 2 2 2 8 8 8
6 Real Salt Lake 7 2 2 3 8 9 8
7 Vancouver Whitecaps 6 2 1 3 8 11 7
8 LA Galaxy 6 2 0 4 8 10 6
9 Seattle Sounders 6 1 3 2 8 8 6
10 Minnesota United FC 7 1 2 4 12 24 5
11 Colorado Rapids 5 1 1 3 5 8 4
Still being played (GMT):
Sunday, April 16
Portland Timbers v Sporting Kansas City (0230)
