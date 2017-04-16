Soccer-US championship results and standings

April 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, April 15

Colorado Rapids 1 Real Salt Lake 2

Columbus Crew 2 Toronto FC 1

Houston Dynamo 2 Minnesota United FC 2

New York Red Bulls 2 DC United 0

Chicago Fire 3 New England Revolution 0

Montreal Impact 2 Atlanta United FC 1

Orlando City SC 2 LA Galaxy 1

Friday, April 14

Philadelphia Union 0 New York City FC 2

San Jose Earthquakes 1 FC Dallas 1

Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Seattle Sounders 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Eastern Conference

1 Columbus Crew 7 4 1 2 11 8 13

2 Orlando City SC 5 4 0 1 6 4 12

3 Chicago Fire 6 3 2 1 9 7 11

4 New York City FC 6 3 1 2 10 5 10

5 New York Red Bulls 7 3 1 3 7 9 10

6 Atlanta United FC 6 2 2 2 14 7 8

7 New England Revolution 6 2 1 3 9 9 7

8 DC United 6 2 1 3 4 10 7

9 Toronto FC 6 1 4 1 7 6 7

10 Montreal Impact 6 1 3 2 7 9 6

11 Philadelphia Union 6 0 2 4 5 11 2

Western Conference

1 Portland Timbers 6 4 1 1 16 8 13

2 FC Dallas 5 3 2 0 7 3 11

3 Houston Dynamo 6 3 1 2 13 11 10

4 Sporting Kansas City 5 2 3 0 5 2 9

5 San Jose Earthquakes 6 2 2 2 8 8 8

6 Real Salt Lake 7 2 2 3 8 9 8

7 Vancouver Whitecaps 6 2 1 3 8 11 7

8 LA Galaxy 6 2 0 4 8 10 6

9 Seattle Sounders 6 1 3 2 8 8 6

10 Minnesota United FC 7 1 2 4 12 24 5

11 Colorado Rapids 5 1 1 3 5 8 4

Still being played (GMT):

Sunday, April 16

Portland Timbers v Sporting Kansas City (0230)