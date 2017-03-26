Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters

March 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, March 25

Columbus Crew 3 Portland Timbers 2

New England Revolution 5 Minnesota United FC 2

New York Red Bulls 0 Real Salt Lake 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Eastern Conference

1 New York Red Bulls 4 2 1 1 4 4 7

2 Atlanta United FC 3 2 0 1 11 3 6

3 Orlando City SC 2 2 0 0 3 1 6

4 Toronto FC 3 1 2 0 4 2 5

5 New York City FC 3 1 1 1 5 2 4

6 Columbus Crew 3 1 1 1 4 4 4

7 Chicago Fire 3 1 1 1 3 5 4

8 New England Revolution 3 1 0 2 6 5 3

9 Montreal Impact 3 0 2 1 3 4 2

9 Philadelphia Union 3 0 2 1 3 4 2

11 DC United 3 0 1 2 0 6 1

Western Conference

1 Portland Timbers 4 3 0 1 12 6 9

2 FC Dallas 3 2 1 0 4 2 7

3 Houston Dynamo 3 2 0 1 7 6 6

4 San Jose Earthquakes 3 2 0 1 5 4 6

5 Sporting Kansas City 3 1 2 0 2 1 5

6 Seattle Sounders 3 1 1 1 6 5 4

7 Colorado Rapids 3 1 1 1 3 3 4

8 LA Galaxy 3 1 0 2 3 4 3

9 Real Salt Lake 4 0 2 2 1 4 2

10 Vancouver Whitecaps 3 0 1 2 2 5 1

11 Minnesota United FC 4 0 1 3 6 18 1