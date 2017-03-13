Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters

March 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 12

LA Galaxy 0 Portland Timbers 1

Minnesota United FC 1 Atlanta United FC 6

New York City FC 4 DC United 0

Saturday, March 11

Houston Dynamo 3 Columbus Crew 1

Montreal Impact 2 Seattle Sounders 2

San Jose Earthquakes 3 Vancouver Whitecaps 2

Sporting Kansas City 0 FC Dallas 0

Chicago Fire 2 Real Salt Lake 0

New York Red Bulls 1 Colorado Rapids 0

Philadelphia Union 2 Toronto FC 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Eastern Conference

1 New York Red Bulls 2 2 0 0 3 1 6

2 Chicago Fire 2 1 1 0 3 1 4

3 Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 1 7 3 3

4 New York City FC 2 1 0 1 4 1 3

5 Orlando City SC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

6 Toronto FC 2 0 2 0 2 2 2

7 Philadelphia Union 2 0 2 0 2 2 2

8 Montreal Impact 2 0 1 1 2 3 1

9 Columbus Crew 2 0 1 1 2 4 1

10 DC United 2 0 1 1 0 4 1

11 New England Revolution 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Western Conference

1 Portland Timbers 2 2 0 0 6 1 6

2 Houston Dynamo 2 2 0 0 5 2 6

3 San Jose Earthquakes 2 2 0 0 4 2 6

4 FC Dallas 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

5 Colorado Rapids 2 1 0 1 1 1 3

6 Sporting Kansas City 2 0 2 0 0 0 2

7 Seattle Sounders 2 0 1 1 3 4 1

8 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 0 1 1 2 3 1

9 Real Salt Lake 2 0 1 1 0 2 1

10 LA Galaxy 2 0 0 2 1 3 0

11 Minnesota United FC 2 0 0 2 2 11 0