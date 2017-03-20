Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters

March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 19

Seattle Sounders 3 New York Red Bulls 1

Saturday, March 18

Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2

DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2

FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1

Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1

Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2

Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2

Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1

Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fire 0

New York City FC 1 Montreal Impact 1

Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Toronto FC 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Eastern Conference

1 Atlanta United FC 3 2 0 1 11 3 6

2 Orlando City SC 2 2 0 0 3 1 6

3 New York Red Bulls 3 2 0 1 4 4 6

4 Toronto FC 3 1 2 0 4 2 5

5 New York City FC 3 1 1 1 5 2 4

6 Columbus Crew 3 1 1 1 4 4 4

7 Chicago Fire 3 1 1 1 3 5 4

8 Montreal Impact 3 0 2 1 3 4 2

8 Philadelphia Union 3 0 2 1 3 4 2

10 DC United 3 0 1 2 0 6 1

11 New England Revolution 2 0 0 2 1 3 0

Western Conference

1 Portland Timbers 3 3 0 0 10 3 9

2 FC Dallas 3 2 1 0 4 2 7

3 Houston Dynamo 3 2 0 1 7 6 6

4 San Jose Earthquakes 3 2 0 1 5 4 6

5 Sporting Kansas City 3 1 2 0 2 1 5

6 Seattle Sounders 3 1 1 1 6 5 4

7 Colorado Rapids 3 1 1 1 3 3 4

8 LA Galaxy 3 1 0 2 3 4 3

9 Vancouver Whitecaps 3 0 1 2 2 5 1

10 Real Salt Lake 3 0 1 2 1 4 1

11 Minnesota United FC 3 0 1 2 4 13 1