Soccer-US championship results and standings

April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 9

Sporting Kansas City 3 Colorado Rapids 1

Orlando City SC 1 New York Red Bulls 0

Saturday, April 8

FC Dallas 2 Minnesota United FC 0

Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 3

Real Salt Lake 3 Vancouver Whitecaps 0

San Jose Earthquakes 1 Seattle Sounders 1

Toronto FC 2 Atlanta United FC 2

Chicago Fire 1 Columbus Crew 0

DC United 2 New York City FC 1

New England Revolution 2 Houston Dynamo 0

Friday, April 7

LA Galaxy 2 Montreal Impact 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Eastern Conference

1 Columbus Crew 6 3 1 2 9 7 10

2 Orlando City SC 4 3 0 1 4 3 9

3 Atlanta United FC 5 2 2 1 13 5 8

4 Chicago Fire 5 2 2 1 6 7 8

5 New England Revolution 5 2 1 2 9 6 7

6 New York City FC 5 2 1 2 8 5 7

7 New York Red Bulls 6 2 1 3 5 9 7

8 DC United 5 2 1 2 4 8 7

9 Toronto FC 5 1 4 0 6 4 7

10 Montreal Impact 5 0 3 2 5 8 3

11 Philadelphia Union 5 0 2 3 5 9 2

Western Conference

1 Portland Timbers 6 4 1 1 16 8 13

2 FC Dallas 4 3 1 0 6 2 10

3 Houston Dynamo 5 3 0 2 11 9 9

4 Sporting Kansas City 5 2 3 0 5 2 9

5 San Jose Earthquakes 5 2 1 2 7 7 7

6 LA Galaxy 5 2 0 3 7 8 6

7 Seattle Sounders 5 1 3 1 7 6 6

8 Real Salt Lake 6 1 2 3 6 8 5

9 Colorado Rapids 4 1 1 2 4 6 4

10 Vancouver Whitecaps 5 1 1 3 6 10 4

11 Minnesota United FC 6 1 1 4 10 22 4