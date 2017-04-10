Soccer-US championship results and standings

April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 9
Sporting Kansas City 3 Colorado Rapids 1
Orlando City SC 1 New York Red Bulls 0
Saturday, April 8
FC Dallas 2 Minnesota United FC 0
Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 3
Real Salt Lake 3 Vancouver Whitecaps 0
San Jose Earthquakes 1 Seattle Sounders 1
Toronto FC 2 Atlanta United FC 2
Chicago Fire 1 Columbus Crew 0
DC United 2 New York City FC 1
New England Revolution 2 Houston Dynamo 0
Friday, April 7
LA Galaxy 2 Montreal Impact 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Columbus Crew 6 3 1 2 9 7 10
2 Orlando City SC 4 3 0 1 4 3 9
3 Atlanta United FC 5 2 2 1 13 5 8
4 Chicago Fire 5 2 2 1 6 7 8
5 New England Revolution 5 2 1 2 9 6 7
6 New York City FC 5 2 1 2 8 5 7
7 New York Red Bulls 6 2 1 3 5 9 7
8 DC United 5 2 1 2 4 8 7
9 Toronto FC 5 1 4 0 6 4 7
10 Montreal Impact 5 0 3 2 5 8 3
11 Philadelphia Union 5 0 2 3 5 9 2
Western Conference
1 Portland Timbers 6 4 1 1 16 8 13
2 FC Dallas 4 3 1 0 6 2 10
3 Houston Dynamo 5 3 0 2 11 9 9
4 Sporting Kansas City 5 2 3 0 5 2 9
5 San Jose Earthquakes 5 2 1 2 7 7 7
6 LA Galaxy 5 2 0 3 7 8 6
7 Seattle Sounders 5 1 3 1 7 6 6
8 Real Salt Lake 6 1 2 3 6 8 5
9 Colorado Rapids 4 1 1 2 4 6 4
10 Vancouver Whitecaps 5 1 1 3 6 10 4
11 Minnesota United FC 6 1 1 4 10 22 4
2k