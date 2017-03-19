Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters

March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, March 18

DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2

FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1

Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1

Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fire 0

New York City FC 1 Montreal Impact 1

Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Toronto FC 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Eastern Conference

1 Atlanta United FC 3 2 0 1 11 3 6

2 New York Red Bulls 2 2 0 0 3 1 6

3 Orlando City SC 2 2 0 0 3 1 6

4 Toronto FC 3 1 2 0 4 2 5

5 New York City FC 3 1 1 1 5 2 4

6 Columbus Crew 3 1 1 1 4 4 4

7 Chicago Fire 3 1 1 1 3 5 4

8 Montreal Impact 3 0 2 1 3 4 2

8 Philadelphia Union 3 0 2 1 3 4 2

10 DC United 3 0 1 2 0 6 1

11 New England Revolution 2 0 0 2 1 3 0

Western Conference

1 FC Dallas 3 2 1 0 4 2 7

2 Portland Timbers 2 2 0 0 6 1 6

3 Houston Dynamo 2 2 0 0 5 2 6

4 San Jose Earthquakes 2 2 0 0 4 2 6

5 Colorado Rapids 2 1 0 1 1 1 3

6 Sporting Kansas City 2 0 2 0 0 0 2

7 Seattle Sounders 2 0 1 1 3 4 1

8 Real Salt Lake 2 0 1 1 0 2 1

9 Vancouver Whitecaps 3 0 1 2 2 5 1

10 LA Galaxy 2 0 0 2 1 3 0

11 Minnesota United FC 2 0 0 2 2 11 0

Still being played (GMT):

Sunday, March 19

Sporting Kansas City v San Jose Earthquakes (0030)

Colorado Rapids v Minnesota United FC (0100)

Real Salt Lake v LA Galaxy (0130)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 19

Portland Timbers v Houston Dynamo (0230)

Seattle Sounders v New York Red Bulls (2300)