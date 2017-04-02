Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters

April 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, April 1

DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1

Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1

Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2

Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2

Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0

New York City FC 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1

Friday, March 31

Seattle Sounders 0 Atlanta United FC 0

Toronto FC 0 Sporting Kansas City 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Eastern Conference

1 Columbus Crew 5 3 1 1 9 6 10

2 Atlanta United FC 4 2 1 1 11 3 7

3 New York City FC 4 2 1 1 7 3 7

4 New York Red Bulls 5 2 1 2 5 8 7

5 Orlando City SC 3 2 0 1 3 3 6

6 Toronto FC 4 1 3 0 4 2 6

7 Chicago Fire 4 1 2 1 5 7 5

8 DC United 4 1 1 2 2 7 4

9 New England Revolution 3 1 0 2 6 5 3

10 Montreal Impact 4 0 3 1 5 6 3

11 Philadelphia Union 4 0 2 2 4 6 2

Western Conference

1 Portland Timbers 4 3 0 1 12 6 9

2 Houston Dynamo 4 3 0 1 11 7 9

3 FC Dallas 3 2 1 0 4 2 7

4 San Jose Earthquakes 4 2 0 2 6 6 6

5 Sporting Kansas City 4 1 3 0 2 1 6

6 Seattle Sounders 4 1 2 1 6 5 5

7 Colorado Rapids 3 1 1 1 3 3 4

8 Minnesota United FC 5 1 1 3 10 20 4

9 LA Galaxy 3 1 0 2 3 4 3

10 Real Salt Lake 5 0 2 3 3 8 2

11 Vancouver Whitecaps 3 0 1 2 2 5 1

Still being played (GMT):

Sunday, April 2

Vancouver Whitecaps v LA Galaxy (0200)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Monday, April 3

Portland Timbers v New England Revolution (0100)