Soccer-US championship results and standings

March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Saturday, March 4
Colorado Rapids 1 New England Revolution 0
Columbus Crew 1 Chicago Fire 1
Friday, March 3
Portland Timbers 5 Minnesota United FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Chicago Fire 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
2 Columbus Crew 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
3 Toronto FC 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Atlanta United FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
DC United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal Impact 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York Red Bulls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando City SC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia Union 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
11 New England Revolution 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Western Conference
1 Portland Timbers 1 1 0 0 5 1 3
2 FC Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
3 Colorado Rapids 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Real Salt Lake 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Houston Dynamo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose Earthquakes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle Sounders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver Whitecaps 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
10 LA Galaxy 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
11 Minnesota United FC 1 0 0 1 1 5 0
Still being played (GMT):
Sunday, March 5
DC United v Sporting Kansas City (0000)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 5
Houston Dynamo v Seattle Sounders (0130)
San Jose Earthquakes v Montreal Impact (0300)
Orlando City SC v New York City FC (2200)
Monday, March 6
Atlanta United FC v New York Red Bulls (0030)
Vancouver Whitecaps v Philadelphia Union (0230)
