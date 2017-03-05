Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters

March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday

Saturday, March 4

Colorado Rapids 1 New England Revolution 0

Columbus Crew 1 Chicago Fire 1

LA Galaxy 1 FC Dallas 2

Real Salt Lake 0 Toronto FC 0

Friday, March 3

Portland Timbers 5 Minnesota United FC 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Eastern Conference

1 Chicago Fire 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

2 Columbus Crew 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

3 Toronto FC 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Atlanta United FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

DC United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Montreal Impact 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

New York City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

New York Red Bulls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Orlando City SC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia Union 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

11 New England Revolution 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Western Conference

1 Portland Timbers 1 1 0 0 5 1 3

2 FC Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

3 Colorado Rapids 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

4 Real Salt Lake 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Houston Dynamo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

San Jose Earthquakes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Seattle Sounders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Vancouver Whitecaps 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

10 LA Galaxy 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

11 Minnesota United FC 1 0 0 1 1 5 0

Still being played (GMT):

Sunday, March 5

DC United v Sporting Kansas City (0000)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 5

Houston Dynamo v Seattle Sounders (0130)

San Jose Earthquakes v Montreal Impact (0300)

Orlando City SC v New York City FC (2200)

Monday, March 6

Atlanta United FC v New York Red Bulls (0030)

Vancouver Whitecaps v Philadelphia Union (0230)