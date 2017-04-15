Soccer-US championship results and standings

April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Friday, April 14
Philadelphia Union 0 New York City FC 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York City FC 6 3 1 2 10 5 10
2 Columbus Crew 6 3 1 2 9 7 10
3 Orlando City SC 4 3 0 1 4 3 9
4 Atlanta United FC 5 2 2 1 13 5 8
5 Chicago Fire 5 2 2 1 6 7 8
6 New England Revolution 5 2 1 2 9 6 7
7 New York Red Bulls 6 2 1 3 5 9 7
8 DC United 5 2 1 2 4 8 7
9 Toronto FC 5 1 4 0 6 4 7
10 Montreal Impact 5 0 3 2 5 8 3
11 Philadelphia Union 6 0 2 4 5 11 2
Western Conference
1 Portland Timbers 6 4 1 1 16 8 13
2 FC Dallas 4 3 1 0 6 2 10
3 Houston Dynamo 5 3 0 2 11 9 9
4 Sporting Kansas City 5 2 3 0 5 2 9
5 San Jose Earthquakes 5 2 1 2 7 7 7
6 LA Galaxy 5 2 0 3 7 8 6
7 Seattle Sounders 5 1 3 1 7 6 6
8 Real Salt Lake 6 1 2 3 6 8 5
9 Colorado Rapids 4 1 1 2 4 6 4
10 Vancouver Whitecaps 5 1 1 3 6 10 4
11 Minnesota United FC 6 1 1 4 10 22 4
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 15
Vancouver Whitecaps v Seattle Sounders (0200)
San Jose Earthquakes v FC Dallas (0300)
Montreal Impact v Atlanta United FC (1700)
Orlando City SC v LA Galaxy (1830)
Chicago Fire v New England Revolution (2100)
New York Red Bulls v DC United (2330)
Sunday, April 16
Columbus Crew v Toronto FC (0000)
Houston Dynamo v Minnesota United FC (0030)
Colorado Rapids v Real Salt Lake (0100)
Portland Timbers v Sporting Kansas City (0230)
2.3k