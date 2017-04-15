Soccer-US championship results and standings

April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday

Friday, April 14

Philadelphia Union 0 New York City FC 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Eastern Conference

1 New York City FC 6 3 1 2 10 5 10

2 Columbus Crew 6 3 1 2 9 7 10

3 Orlando City SC 4 3 0 1 4 3 9

4 Atlanta United FC 5 2 2 1 13 5 8

5 Chicago Fire 5 2 2 1 6 7 8

6 New England Revolution 5 2 1 2 9 6 7

7 New York Red Bulls 6 2 1 3 5 9 7

8 DC United 5 2 1 2 4 8 7

9 Toronto FC 5 1 4 0 6 4 7

10 Montreal Impact 5 0 3 2 5 8 3

11 Philadelphia Union 6 0 2 4 5 11 2

Western Conference

1 Portland Timbers 6 4 1 1 16 8 13

2 FC Dallas 4 3 1 0 6 2 10

3 Houston Dynamo 5 3 0 2 11 9 9

4 Sporting Kansas City 5 2 3 0 5 2 9

5 San Jose Earthquakes 5 2 1 2 7 7 7

6 LA Galaxy 5 2 0 3 7 8 6

7 Seattle Sounders 5 1 3 1 7 6 6

8 Real Salt Lake 6 1 2 3 6 8 5

9 Colorado Rapids 4 1 1 2 4 6 4

10 Vancouver Whitecaps 5 1 1 3 6 10 4

11 Minnesota United FC 6 1 1 4 10 22 4

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, April 15

Vancouver Whitecaps v Seattle Sounders (0200)

San Jose Earthquakes v FC Dallas (0300)

Montreal Impact v Atlanta United FC (1700)

Orlando City SC v LA Galaxy (1830)

Chicago Fire v New England Revolution (2100)

New York Red Bulls v DC United (2330)

Sunday, April 16

Columbus Crew v Toronto FC (0000)

Houston Dynamo v Minnesota United FC (0030)

Colorado Rapids v Real Salt Lake (0100)

Portland Timbers v Sporting Kansas City (0230)