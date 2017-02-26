Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 26

Fenix 4 Plaza Colonia 1

Liverpool 1 El Tanque Sisley 2

Rampla Juniors 2 Danubio 0

Saturday, February 25

Boston River 0 Racing CM 1

Sud America 0 Cerro 6

Wanderers 0 Penarol 4

Friday, February 24

Defensor Sporting 2 Juventud 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Cerro 4 3 1 0 12 4 10

-------------------------

2 Defensor Sporting 4 3 1 0 6 3 10

3 Nacional M. 3 3 0 0 4 1 9

4 Penarol 4 2 2 0 8 0 8

5 Fenix 4 2 2 0 11 6 8

6 Wanderers 4 2 1 1 5 6 7

7 El Tanque Sisley 4 2 0 2 8 11 6

8 Rampla Juniors 4 1 2 1 4 3 5

9 Boston River 4 1 2 1 2 1 5

10 Racing CM 4 1 1 2 4 5 4

11 Liverpool 4 0 3 1 3 4 3

12 Juventud 4 0 2 2 4 6 2

13 Danubio 4 0 2 2 5 8 2

14 River Plate M. 3 0 1 2 2 5 1

15 Plaza Colonia 4 0 1 3 2 8 1

16 Sud America 4 0 1 3 1 10 1

1: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 26

Nacional M. v River Plate M. (2300)