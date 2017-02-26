Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 26
Fenix 4 Plaza Colonia 1
Liverpool 1 El Tanque Sisley 2
Rampla Juniors 2 Danubio 0
Saturday, February 25
Boston River 0 Racing CM 1
Sud America 0 Cerro 6
Wanderers 0 Penarol 4
Friday, February 24
Defensor Sporting 2 Juventud 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cerro 4 3 1 0 12 4 10
-------------------------
2 Defensor Sporting 4 3 1 0 6 3 10
3 Nacional M. 3 3 0 0 4 1 9
4 Penarol 4 2 2 0 8 0 8
5 Fenix 4 2 2 0 11 6 8
6 Wanderers 4 2 1 1 5 6 7
7 El Tanque Sisley 4 2 0 2 8 11 6
8 Rampla Juniors 4 1 2 1 4 3 5
9 Boston River 4 1 2 1 2 1 5
10 Racing CM 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
11 Liverpool 4 0 3 1 3 4 3
12 Juventud 4 0 2 2 4 6 2
13 Danubio 4 0 2 2 5 8 2
14 River Plate M. 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
15 Plaza Colonia 4 0 1 3 2 8 1
16 Sud America 4 0 1 3 1 10 1
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 26
Nacional M. v River Plate M. (2300)
