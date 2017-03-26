Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

March 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 26
Danubio 1 Cerro 1
Juventud 0 Plaza Colonia 2
Nacional M. 3 Liverpool 0
Sud America 1 River Plate M. 2
Saturday, March 25
Defensor Sporting 2 Penarol 2
Fenix 2 El Tanque Sisley 1
Rampla Juniors 0 Racing CM 3
Wanderers 2 Boston River 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cerro 8 5 3 0 18 7 18
-------------------------
2 Nacional M. 6 6 0 0 11 3 18
3 Defensor Sporting 8 5 2 1 12 8 17
4 Wanderers 8 5 1 2 15 9 16
5 Penarol 7 3 4 0 15 6 13
6 Fenix 8 3 4 1 15 10 13
7 El Tanque Sisley 8 4 0 4 12 15 12
8 Rampla Juniors 8 3 2 3 10 9 11
9 Racing CM 8 3 1 4 10 11 10
10 Boston River 8 2 2 4 6 7 8
11 Danubio 8 1 4 3 9 13 7
11 Plaza Colonia 8 2 1 5 9 13 7
13 Sud America 8 1 3 4 9 18 6
14 River Plate M. 7 1 2 4 4 10 5
15 Juventud 8 0 4 4 7 12 4
16 Liverpool 8 0 3 5 5 16 3
1: Championship play-off
1.4k