Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters

March 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 26

Danubio 1 Cerro 1

Juventud 0 Plaza Colonia 2

Nacional M. 3 Liverpool 0

Sud America 1 River Plate M. 2

Saturday, March 25

Defensor Sporting 2 Penarol 2

Fenix 2 El Tanque Sisley 1

Rampla Juniors 0 Racing CM 3

Wanderers 2 Boston River 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Cerro 8 5 3 0 18 7 18

-------------------------

2 Nacional M. 6 6 0 0 11 3 18

3 Defensor Sporting 8 5 2 1 12 8 17

4 Wanderers 8 5 1 2 15 9 16

5 Penarol 7 3 4 0 15 6 13

6 Fenix 8 3 4 1 15 10 13

7 El Tanque Sisley 8 4 0 4 12 15 12

8 Rampla Juniors 8 3 2 3 10 9 11

9 Racing CM 8 3 1 4 10 11 10

10 Boston River 8 2 2 4 6 7 8

11 Danubio 8 1 4 3 9 13 7

11 Plaza Colonia 8 2 1 5 9 13 7

13 Sud America 8 1 3 4 9 18 6

14 River Plate M. 7 1 2 4 4 10 5

15 Juventud 8 0 4 4 7 12 4

16 Liverpool 8 0 3 5 5 16 3

1: Championship play-off