Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Albert: The democrats, because of statements like this, have lost the House, the Senate, and 2/3’s of the Governor-ships, and here they are, continuing their rhetoric, criticizing Judge Gorsuch, whom 10 years prior, voted unanimously, electing him to the 10th circuit. The article is a conglomeration of Political Propaganda, to pacify the remnant of left wing supporters who continue to wallow over the loss of their candidate. The Dem’s doubled the national debt, gave 2 billion to our number one enemy, and destroyed our medical insurance industry------and that’s just 3 reasons why we have a Republican President.