Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

March 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, March 29
Nacional M. 0 River Plate M. 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Nacional M. 7 6 1 0 11 3 19
-------------------------
2 Cerro 8 5 3 0 18 7 18
3 Defensor Sporting 8 5 2 1 12 8 17
4 Wanderers 8 5 1 2 15 9 16
5 Penarol 7 3 4 0 15 6 13
6 Fenix 8 3 4 1 15 10 13
7 El Tanque Sisley 8 4 0 4 12 15 12
8 Rampla Juniors 8 3 2 3 10 9 11
9 Racing CM 8 3 1 4 10 11 10
10 Boston River 8 2 2 4 6 7 8
11 Danubio 8 1 4 3 9 13 7
11 Plaza Colonia 8 2 1 5 9 13 7
13 River Plate M. 8 1 3 4 4 10 6
14 Sud America 8 1 3 4 9 18 6
15 Juventud 8 0 4 4 7 12 4
16 Liverpool 8 0 3 5 5 16 3
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 1
Liverpool v Fenix (1900)
Penarol v Sud America (1900)
Plaza Colonia v Danubio (1900)
Boston River v Nacional M. (2230)
Sunday, April 2
El Tanque Sisley v Rampla Juniors (1900)
Racing CM v Defensor Sporting (1900)
River Plate M. v Juventud (1900)
Cerro v Wanderers (2000)
