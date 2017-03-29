Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters

March 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Wednesday

Wednesday, March 29

Nacional M. 0 River Plate M. 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Nacional M. 7 6 1 0 11 3 19

-------------------------

2 Cerro 8 5 3 0 18 7 18

3 Defensor Sporting 8 5 2 1 12 8 17

4 Wanderers 8 5 1 2 15 9 16

5 Penarol 7 3 4 0 15 6 13

6 Fenix 8 3 4 1 15 10 13

7 El Tanque Sisley 8 4 0 4 12 15 12

8 Rampla Juniors 8 3 2 3 10 9 11

9 Racing CM 8 3 1 4 10 11 10

10 Boston River 8 2 2 4 6 7 8

11 Danubio 8 1 4 3 9 13 7

11 Plaza Colonia 8 2 1 5 9 13 7

13 River Plate M. 8 1 3 4 4 10 6

14 Sud America 8 1 3 4 9 18 6

15 Juventud 8 0 4 4 7 12 4

16 Liverpool 8 0 3 5 5 16 3

1: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, April 1

Liverpool v Fenix (1900)

Penarol v Sud America (1900)

Plaza Colonia v Danubio (1900)

Boston River v Nacional M. (2230)

Sunday, April 2

El Tanque Sisley v Rampla Juniors (1900)

Racing CM v Defensor Sporting (1900)

River Plate M. v Juventud (1900)

Cerro v Wanderers (2000)