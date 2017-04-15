Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, April 15

Cerro 1 Nacional M. 3

Racing CM 0 Juventud 2

River Plate M. 3 Plaza Colonia 1

Wanderers 0 Fenix 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Nacional M. 11 8 2 1 18 9 26

-------------------------

2 Defensor Sporting 10 6 3 1 15 8 21

3 Penarol 10 5 5 0 22 7 20

4 Cerro 11 5 4 2 22 14 19

5 Wanderers 11 6 1 4 18 14 19

6 Fenix 11 4 4 3 19 14 16

7 El Tanque Sisley 10 5 0 5 14 18 15

8 Boston River 10 4 2 4 11 9 14

9 River Plate M. 11 3 4 4 9 12 13

10 Rampla Juniors 10 3 3 4 12 13 12

11 Racing CM 11 3 2 6 11 16 11

12 Danubio 10 1 6 3 9 13 9

13 Plaza Colonia 11 2 3 6 12 18 9

14 Sud America 10 2 3 5 12 23 9

15 Juventud 11 1 4 6 10 16 7

16 Liverpool 10 1 4 5 9 19 7

1: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, April 16

Boston River v Rampla Juniors (1900)

El Tanque Sisley v Sud America (1900)

Liverpool v Defensor Sporting (1900)

Penarol v Danubio (2230)