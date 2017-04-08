Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 8
Juventud 0 Penarol 2
Defensor Sporting 3 El Tanque Sisley 0
Fenix 1 Boston River 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Defensor Sporting 10 6 3 1 15 8 21
-------------------------
2 Penarol 10 5 5 0 22 7 20
3 Nacional M. 9 6 2 1 13 7 20
4 Wanderers 9 6 1 2 17 10 19
5 Cerro 9 5 3 1 19 9 18
6 El Tanque Sisley 10 5 0 5 14 18 15
7 Boston River 10 4 2 4 11 9 14
8 Fenix 10 3 4 3 17 14 13
9 Racing CM 9 3 2 4 10 11 11
9 Rampla Juniors 9 3 2 4 10 11 11
11 River Plate M. 9 2 3 4 6 11 9
12 Danubio 9 1 5 3 9 13 8
12 Plaza Colonia 9 2 2 5 9 13 8
14 Liverpool 9 1 3 5 7 17 6
15 Sud America 9 1 3 5 9 22 6
16 Juventud 10 0 4 6 8 16 4
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 9
Danubio v River Plate M. (1900)
Rampla Juniors v Liverpool (1900)
Sud America v Racing CM (1900)
Plaza Colonia v Cerro (2130)
Nacional M. v Wanderers (2230)
319