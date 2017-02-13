Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 12

Nacional M. 2 Danubio 1

Boston River 2 River Plate M. 0

Rampla Juniors 0 Sud America 0

Wanderers 3 Plaza Colonia 1

Saturday, February 11

Defensor Sporting 1 Cerro 1

El Tanque Sisley 3 Racing CM 2

Fenix 1 Juventud 1

Liverpool 0 Penarol 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Nacional M. 2 2 0 0 3 1 6

-------------------------

2 Penarol 2 1 1 0 4 0 4

3 Fenix 2 1 1 0 3 1 4

3 Wanderers 2 1 1 0 3 1 4

5 Boston River 2 1 1 0 2 0 4

6 Cerro 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

6 Defensor Sporting 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

8 El Tanque Sisley 2 1 0 1 3 6 3

9 Liverpool 2 0 2 0 1 1 2

10 Danubio 2 0 1 1 1 2 1

10 Juventud 2 0 1 1 1 2 1

12 Rampla Juniors 2 0 1 1 0 1 1

13 Plaza Colonia 2 0 1 1 1 3 1

13 River Plate M. 2 0 1 1 1 3 1

15 Sud America 2 0 1 1 0 2 1

16 Racing CM 2 0 0 2 2 4 0

1: Championship play-off