Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 12
Nacional M. 2 Danubio 1
Boston River 2 River Plate M. 0
Rampla Juniors 0 Sud America 0
Wanderers 3 Plaza Colonia 1
Saturday, February 11
Defensor Sporting 1 Cerro 1
El Tanque Sisley 3 Racing CM 2
Fenix 1 Juventud 1
Liverpool 0 Penarol 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Nacional M. 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
-------------------------
2 Penarol 2 1 1 0 4 0 4
3 Fenix 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
3 Wanderers 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
5 Boston River 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
6 Cerro 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
6 Defensor Sporting 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
8 El Tanque Sisley 2 1 0 1 3 6 3
9 Liverpool 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
10 Danubio 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
10 Juventud 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
12 Rampla Juniors 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
13 Plaza Colonia 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
13 River Plate M. 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
15 Sud America 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
16 Racing CM 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
1: Championship play-off
