Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 19

Penarol 0 Boston River 0

Cerro 4 El Tanque Sisley 3

River Plate M. 1 Wanderers 2

Sud America 1 Defensor Sporting 2

Saturday, February 18

Plaza Colonia 0 Nacional M. 1

Danubio 4 Fenix 4

Juventud 2 Rampla Juniors 2

Racing CM 1 Liverpool 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Nacional M. 3 3 0 0 4 1 9

-------------------------

2 Wanderers 3 2 1 0 5 2 7

3 Cerro 3 2 1 0 6 4 7

4 Defensor Sporting 3 2 1 0 4 2 7

5 Penarol 3 1 2 0 4 0 5

6 Fenix 3 1 2 0 7 5 5

7 Boston River 3 1 2 0 2 0 5

8 Liverpool 3 0 3 0 2 2 3

9 El Tanque Sisley 3 1 0 2 6 10 3

10 Danubio 3 0 2 1 5 6 2

11 Juventud 3 0 2 1 3 4 2

12 Rampla Juniors 3 0 2 1 2 3 2

13 Racing CM 3 0 1 2 3 5 1

14 River Plate M. 3 0 1 2 2 5 1

15 Plaza Colonia 3 0 1 2 1 4 1

15 Sud America 3 0 1 2 1 4 1

1: Championship play-off