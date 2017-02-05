Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Saturday, February 4
Juventud 0 Nacional M. 1
Cerro 1 Racing CM 0
Sud America 0 Fenix 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenix 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
2 Cerro 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
2 Nacional M. 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Boston River 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Danubio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Defensor Sporting 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
El Tanque Sisley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penarol 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Plaza Colonia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rampla Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
River Plate M. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wanderers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
14 Juventud 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
14 Racing CM 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
16 Sud America 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 5
Danubio v Wanderers (2000)
Defensor Sporting v Rampla Juniors (2000)
Plaza Colonia v Boston River (2000)
River Plate M. v Liverpool (2000)
Penarol v El Tanque Sisley (2100)
