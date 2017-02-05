Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday

Saturday, February 4

Juventud 0 Nacional M. 1

Cerro 1 Racing CM 0

Sud America 0 Fenix 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Fenix 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

-------------------------

2 Cerro 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

2 Nacional M. 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Boston River 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Danubio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Defensor Sporting 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

El Tanque Sisley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Penarol 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Plaza Colonia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Rampla Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

River Plate M. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Wanderers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

14 Juventud 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

14 Racing CM 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

16 Sud America 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

1: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 5

Danubio v Wanderers (2000)

Defensor Sporting v Rampla Juniors (2000)

Plaza Colonia v Boston River (2000)

River Plate M. v Liverpool (2000)

Penarol v El Tanque Sisley (2100)