Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters

March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 19

Penarol 3 Rampla Juniors 2

Plaza Colonia 2 Sud America 3

Racing CM 1 Fenix 0

River Plate M. 0 Defensor Sporting 1

Saturday, March 18

El Tanque Sisley 0 Nacional M. 1

Cerro 2 Boston River 0

Danubio 1 Juventud 0

Liverpool 0 Wanderers 4

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Cerro 7 5 2 0 17 6 17

-------------------------

2 Defensor Sporting 7 5 1 1 10 6 16

3 Nacional M. 5 5 0 0 8 3 15

4 Wanderers 7 4 1 2 13 8 13

5 Penarol 6 3 3 0 13 4 12

6 El Tanque Sisley 7 4 0 3 11 13 12

7 Rampla Juniors 7 3 2 2 10 6 11

8 Fenix 7 2 4 1 13 9 10

9 Boston River 7 2 2 3 5 5 8

10 Racing CM 7 2 1 4 7 11 7

11 Danubio 7 1 3 3 8 12 6

12 Sud America 7 1 3 3 8 16 6

13 Juventud 7 0 4 3 7 10 4

14 Plaza Colonia 7 1 1 5 7 13 4

15 Liverpool 7 0 3 4 5 13 3

16 River Plate M. 6 0 2 4 2 9 2

1: Championship play-off