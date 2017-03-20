Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 19
Penarol 3 Rampla Juniors 2
Plaza Colonia 2 Sud America 3
Racing CM 1 Fenix 0
River Plate M. 0 Defensor Sporting 1
Saturday, March 18
El Tanque Sisley 0 Nacional M. 1
Cerro 2 Boston River 0
Danubio 1 Juventud 0
Liverpool 0 Wanderers 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cerro 7 5 2 0 17 6 17
-------------------------
2 Defensor Sporting 7 5 1 1 10 6 16
3 Nacional M. 5 5 0 0 8 3 15
4 Wanderers 7 4 1 2 13 8 13
5 Penarol 6 3 3 0 13 4 12
6 El Tanque Sisley 7 4 0 3 11 13 12
7 Rampla Juniors 7 3 2 2 10 6 11
8 Fenix 7 2 4 1 13 9 10
9 Boston River 7 2 2 3 5 5 8
10 Racing CM 7 2 1 4 7 11 7
11 Danubio 7 1 3 3 8 12 6
12 Sud America 7 1 3 3 8 16 6
13 Juventud 7 0 4 3 7 10 4
14 Plaza Colonia 7 1 1 5 7 13 4
15 Liverpool 7 0 3 4 5 13 3
16 River Plate M. 6 0 2 4 2 9 2
1: Championship play-off
