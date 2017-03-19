Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Ur-Entiled2Myopinon: Communist Fat Boy is not going to let up on testing nuclear or any type of missiles. Hard to believe in this day and age, 26 Million people are kept from the outside world, 2.5-4 Million starved to death in N. Korea. If you blink the wrong way you are put in prison. UN Commission of Inquiry found that abuses in North Korea were without parallel in the contemporary world. They include extermination, murder, enslavement, torture, imprisonment, rape, forced abortions, and other sexual violence. WHAT TAKES SO LONG TO ELIMINATE THIS MONSTER FROM THE FACE OF THE EARTH?