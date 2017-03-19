Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Saturday, March 18
El Tanque Sisley 0 Nacional M. 1
Cerro 2 Boston River 0
Danubio 1 Juventud 0
Liverpool 0 Wanderers 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cerro 7 5 2 0 17 6 17
2 Nacional M. 5 5 0 0 8 3 15
3 Wanderers 7 4 1 2 13 8 13
4 Defensor Sporting 6 4 1 1 9 6 13
5 El Tanque Sisley 7 4 0 3 11 13 12
6 Rampla Juniors 6 3 2 1 8 3 11
7 Fenix 6 2 4 0 13 8 10
8 Penarol 5 2 3 0 10 2 9
9 Boston River 7 2 2 3 5 5 8
10 Danubio 7 1 3 3 8 12 6
11 Juventud 7 0 4 3 7 10 4
12 Racing CM 6 1 1 4 6 11 4
13 Plaza Colonia 6 1 1 4 5 10 4
14 Liverpool 7 0 3 4 5 13 3
15 Sud America 6 0 3 3 5 14 3
16 River Plate M. 5 0 2 3 2 8 2
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 19
Plaza Colonia v Sud America (1930)
Racing CM v Fenix (1930)
River Plate M. v Defensor Sporting (1930)
Penarol v Rampla Juniors (2300)
