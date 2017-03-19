Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters

March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday

Saturday, March 18

El Tanque Sisley 0 Nacional M. 1

Cerro 2 Boston River 0

Danubio 1 Juventud 0

Liverpool 0 Wanderers 4

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Cerro 7 5 2 0 17 6 17

-------------------------

2 Nacional M. 5 5 0 0 8 3 15

3 Wanderers 7 4 1 2 13 8 13

4 Defensor Sporting 6 4 1 1 9 6 13

5 El Tanque Sisley 7 4 0 3 11 13 12

6 Rampla Juniors 6 3 2 1 8 3 11

7 Fenix 6 2 4 0 13 8 10

8 Penarol 5 2 3 0 10 2 9

9 Boston River 7 2 2 3 5 5 8

10 Danubio 7 1 3 3 8 12 6

11 Juventud 7 0 4 3 7 10 4

12 Racing CM 6 1 1 4 6 11 4

13 Plaza Colonia 6 1 1 4 5 10 4

14 Liverpool 7 0 3 4 5 13 3

15 Sud America 6 0 3 3 5 14 3

16 River Plate M. 5 0 2 3 2 8 2

1: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 19

Plaza Colonia v Sud America (1930)

Racing CM v Fenix (1930)

River Plate M. v Defensor Sporting (1930)

Penarol v Rampla Juniors (2300)