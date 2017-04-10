Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 9

Nacional M. 2 Wanderers 1

Danubio 0 River Plate M. 0

Plaza Colonia 2 Cerro 2

Rampla Juniors 2 Liverpool 2

Sud America 3 Racing CM 1

Saturday, April 8

Juventud 0 Penarol 2

Defensor Sporting 3 El Tanque Sisley 0

Fenix 1 Boston River 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Nacional M. 10 7 2 1 15 8 23

-------------------------

2 Defensor Sporting 10 6 3 1 15 8 21

3 Penarol 10 5 5 0 22 7 20

4 Cerro 10 5 4 1 21 11 19

5 Wanderers 10 6 1 3 18 12 19

6 El Tanque Sisley 10 5 0 5 14 18 15

7 Boston River 10 4 2 4 11 9 14

8 Fenix 10 3 4 3 17 14 13

9 Rampla Juniors 10 3 3 4 12 13 12

10 Racing CM 10 3 2 5 11 14 11

11 River Plate M. 10 2 4 4 6 11 10

12 Plaza Colonia 10 2 3 5 11 15 9

13 Danubio 10 1 6 3 9 13 9

14 Sud America 10 2 3 5 12 23 9

15 Liverpool 10 1 4 5 9 19 7

16 Juventud 10 0 4 6 8 16 4

1: Championship play-off