Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters

April 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday

Saturday, April 1

Boston River 3 Nacional M. 1

Liverpool 2 Fenix 1

Penarol 4 Sud America 0

Plaza Colonia 0 Danubio 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Nacional M. 8 6 1 1 12 6 19

-------------------------

2 Cerro 8 5 3 0 18 7 18

3 Defensor Sporting 8 5 2 1 12 8 17

4 Penarol 8 4 4 0 19 6 16

5 Wanderers 8 5 1 2 15 9 16

6 Fenix 9 3 4 2 16 12 13

7 El Tanque Sisley 8 4 0 4 12 15 12

8 Rampla Juniors 8 3 2 3 10 9 11

9 Boston River 9 3 2 4 9 8 11

10 Racing CM 8 3 1 4 10 11 10

11 Danubio 9 1 5 3 9 13 8

11 Plaza Colonia 9 2 2 5 9 13 8

13 River Plate M. 8 1 3 4 4 10 6

14 Liverpool 9 1 3 5 7 17 6

15 Sud America 9 1 3 5 9 22 6

16 Juventud 8 0 4 4 7 12 4

1: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, April 2

El Tanque Sisley v Rampla Juniors (1900)

Racing CM v Defensor Sporting (1900)

River Plate M. v Juventud (1900)

Cerro v Wanderers (2000)