Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

April 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Saturday, April 1
Boston River 3 Nacional M. 1
Liverpool 2 Fenix 1
Penarol 4 Sud America 0
Plaza Colonia 0 Danubio 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Nacional M. 8 6 1 1 12 6 19
-------------------------
2 Cerro 8 5 3 0 18 7 18
3 Defensor Sporting 8 5 2 1 12 8 17
4 Penarol 8 4 4 0 19 6 16
5 Wanderers 8 5 1 2 15 9 16
6 Fenix 9 3 4 2 16 12 13
7 El Tanque Sisley 8 4 0 4 12 15 12
8 Rampla Juniors 8 3 2 3 10 9 11
9 Boston River 9 3 2 4 9 8 11
10 Racing CM 8 3 1 4 10 11 10
11 Danubio 9 1 5 3 9 13 8
11 Plaza Colonia 9 2 2 5 9 13 8
13 River Plate M. 8 1 3 4 4 10 6
14 Liverpool 9 1 3 5 7 17 6
15 Sud America 9 1 3 5 9 22 6
16 Juventud 8 0 4 4 7 12 4
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 2
El Tanque Sisley v Rampla Juniors (1900)
Racing CM v Defensor Sporting (1900)
River Plate M. v Juventud (1900)
Cerro v Wanderers (2000)
