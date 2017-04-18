Soccer-United can end season strongly after Chelsea win, says Young

April 18 (Reuters) - Manchester United can use Sunday's impressive performance against Premier League leaders Chelsea as inspiration to achieve a strong finish to the season, winger Ashley Young has said.

Young captained United to their first league win over Chelsea since 2012 as they beat the London side 2-0 at Old Trafford to be at fifth in the table, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

United host Anderlecht in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final on Thursday and Young is hopeful that they can beat the Belgian side and advance in their quest to book a spot in next season's Champions League.

"We want to be pushing on. A lot has been said about how we want to finish fourth but... I want to finish higher than that," Young told British media.

"Hopefully we have a (Europa League) semi-final coming up. If we can play like we did against Chelsea, then I am sure we can get through against Anderlecht and into the semi-finals."

England manager Gareth Southgate was present during Sunday's match but Young remains focused on performing for his club rather than hoping for a call-up to the national squad.

"It is always an honour and maybe one day it (an England call-up) will happen again," Young said.

"But I am just concentrating on Manchester United and wanting to play well here. It is down to the England manager."

United travel to Burnley after the Anderlecht game before the Manchester derby on April 27. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)