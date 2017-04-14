Soccer-Ukrainian championship champions group results and standings

April 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship Champions Group matches on Friday

Friday, April 14

Zarya Luhansk 0 Dynamo Kiev 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Shakhtar Donetsk 24 20 3 1 50 17 63

-------------------------

2 Dynamo Kiev 25 17 4 4 52 24 55

-------------------------

3 Zarya Luhansk 25 12 5 8 35 24 41

4 Olimpik Donetsk 24 9 8 7 28 34 35

-------------------------

5 FK Oleksandriya 24 9 7 8 38 32 34

-------------------------

6 Chernomorets Odessa 24 8 7 9 19 24 31

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, April 15

Olimpik Donetsk v Shakhtar Donetsk (1400)

Sunday, April 16

Chernomorets Odessa v FK Oleksandriya (1400)