Soccer-Ukrainian championship champions group results and standings

April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship Champions Group matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 9

FK Oleksandriya 0 Zarya Luhansk 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Shakhtar Donetsk 23 20 3 0 49 15 63

2 Dynamo Kiev 23 15 4 4 47 24 49

3 Zarya Luhansk 24 12 5 7 35 23 41

4 Olimpik Donetsk 23 9 8 6 28 30 35

5 FK Oleksandriya 24 9 7 8 38 32 34

6 Chernomorets Odessa 23 7 7 9 17 23 28

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, April 9

Shakhtar Donetsk v Chernomorets Odessa (1400)

Dynamo Kiev v Olimpik Donetsk (1630)