Soccer-Ukrainian championship champions group results and standings

April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 9
FK Oleksandriya 0 Zarya Luhansk 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Shakhtar Donetsk 23 20 3 0 49 15 63
-------------------------
2 Dynamo Kiev 23 15 4 4 47 24 49
-------------------------
3 Zarya Luhansk 24 12 5 7 35 23 41
4 Olimpik Donetsk 23 9 8 6 28 30 35
-------------------------
5 FK Oleksandriya 24 9 7 8 38 32 34
-------------------------
6 Chernomorets Odessa 23 7 7 9 17 23 28
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 9
Shakhtar Donetsk v Chernomorets Odessa (1400)
Dynamo Kiev v Olimpik Donetsk (1630)
