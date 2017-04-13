Soccer-UEFA Europa League quarterfinal summaries

April 13 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal first leg matches on Thursday

Anderlecht 1 Leander Dendoncker 86

Manchester United 1 Henrikh Mkhitaryan 37

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,000

- - -

Celta Vigo 3 Pione Sisto 15, Iago Aspas 18, John Guidetti 38

Racing Genk 2 Jean-Paul Boetius 10, Thomas Buffel 67

Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 18,000

- - -

Ajax Amsterdam 2 Davy Klaassen 23pen,52

Schalke 04 0

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 52,384

- - -

Still being played (GMT):

Thursday, April 13

Olympique Lyon (France) v Besiktas (Turkey) (1950)