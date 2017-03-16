Soccer-UEFA Europa League last 16 summaries

Reuters

March 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday

FC Krasnodar 0

Red Card: Charles Kabore 87

Celta Vigo 2 Hugo Mallo 52, Iago Aspas 80

Halftime: 0-0;

- - -

Besiktas 4 Vincent Aboubakar 10, Ryan Babel 22,75, Cenk Tosun 84

Red Card: Vincent Aboubakar 39

Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Tarik Elyounoussi 31

Halftime: 2-1;

- - -

Racing Genk 1 Timothy Castagne 20

Gent 1 Louis Verstraete 84

Halftime: 1-0;

- - -

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Thursday, March 16

Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) v FC Copenhagen (Denmark) (2005)

Anderlecht (Belgium) v APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) (2005)

AS Roma (Italy) v Olympique Lyon (France) (2005)

Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) v Schalke 04 (Germany) (2005)

Manchester United (England) v Rostov (Russia) (2005)