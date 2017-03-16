Soccer-UEFA Europa League last 16 summaries

March 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday
FC Krasnodar 0
Red Card: Charles Kabore 87
Celta Vigo 2 Hugo Mallo 52, Iago Aspas 80
Halftime: 0-0;
- - -
Besiktas 4 Vincent Aboubakar 10, Ryan Babel 22,75, Cenk Tosun 84
Red Card: Vincent Aboubakar 39
Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Tarik Elyounoussi 31
Halftime: 2-1;
- - -
Racing Genk 1 Timothy Castagne 20
Gent 1 Louis Verstraete 84
Halftime: 1-0;
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, March 16
Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) v FC Copenhagen (Denmark) (2005)
Anderlecht (Belgium) v APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) (2005)
AS Roma (Italy) v Olympique Lyon (France) (2005)
Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) v Schalke 04 (Germany) (2005)
Manchester United (England) v Rostov (Russia) (2005)
