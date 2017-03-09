Soccer-UEFA Europa League last 16 results

Reuters

March 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 first leg matches on Thursday

Last 16

Thursday, March 9, first leg

APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) - Anderlecht (Belgium) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)

FC Copenhagen (Denmark) - Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)

Rostov (Russia) - Manchester United (England) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Schalke 04 (Germany) v Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) (2005)

Gent (Belgium) v Racing Genk (Belgium) (2005)

Celta Vigo (Spain) v FC Krasnodar (Russia) (2005)

Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) v Besiktas (Turkey) (2005)

Olympique Lyon (France) v AS Roma (Italy) (2005)