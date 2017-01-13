Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters

Jan 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday

Friday, January 13

Bursaspor 1 Trabzonspor 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Istanbul Basaksehir 16 10 6 0 31 11 36

-------------------------

2 Besiktas 16 10 5 1 28 13 35

-------------------------

3 Galatasaray 16 10 3 3 30 16 33

4 Fenerbahce 16 9 4 3 34 12 31

-------------------------

5 Bursaspor 17 8 3 6 21 19 27

-------------------------

6 Osmanlispor 16 6 8 2 21 16 26

7 Konyaspor 16 6 6 4 20 16 24

8 Genclerbirligi 16 5 7 4 16 12 22

9 Antalyaspor 16 6 4 6 16 20 22

10 Trabzonspor 17 6 3 8 14 21 21

11 Akhisar Belediyespor 16 5 5 6 11 17 20

12 Kardemir Karabuekspor 16 5 3 8 19 25 18

13 Kasimpasa 16 5 3 8 18 25 18

14 Alanyaspor 16 5 3 8 22 31 18

15 Rizespor 16 3 4 9 15 27 13

-------------------------

16 Kayserispor 16 3 3 10 14 26 12

17 Gaziantepspor 16 3 2 11 15 27 11

18 Adanaspor 16 2 4 10 13 24 10

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16-18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, January 14

Alanyaspor v Rizespor (1030)

Kardemir Karabukspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1030)

Istanbul Basaksehir v Kayserispor (1300)

Konyaspor v Galatasaray (1600)

Sunday, January 15

Kasimpasa v Genclerbirligi (1030)

Gaziantepspor v Antalyaspor (1300)

Fenerbahce v Adanaspor (1600)

Monday, January 16

Osmanlispor v Besiktas (1600)