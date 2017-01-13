Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

nate: T'was the night before Christmas and all through the house, a Muslim was killing along with his spouse. As the Muslims fired their bullets to murder their "fair share, we'd be told of "Muslim innocence" by the liars at C.A.I.R. America's innocent children all nestled in their beds, have millions of Muslims who want to severe their heads. When in San Bernardino arose such a clatter, it was Muslims bullets and bombs that caused the holiday to shatter. Then out of the White House Obama did come, blaming Christians, right-wingers and the always "evil gun". He lectures "on with regulations", and "on with an assault weapons ban", but it's his foolish "Open Borders" policy that endangers the land. He and the Democrats say it's honest citizen whom they'll love to disarm, while they flood America with Muslims to do us great harm. And while Obama and the media search to blame anything but terror, it's Americans that are thinking "electing this dirt-bag was a catastrophic error." So, if you're lucky enough to make it through Christmas and into next year, Remember, it's murderous Muslims and treasonous Democrats that you certainly should fear. . .