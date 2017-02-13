Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday

Monday, February 13

Gaziantepspor 1 Adanaspor 0

Sunday, February 12

Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Rizespor 0

Konyaspor 1 Antalyaspor 1

Galatasaray 1 Kayserispor 2

Kasimpasa 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 0

Saturday, February 11

Alanyaspor 3 Genclerbirligi 0

Bursaspor 1 Fenerbahce 1

Osmanlispor 0 Trabzonspor 1

Friday, February 10

Kardemir Karabukspor 2 Besiktas 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Besiktas 20 13 5 2 40 17 44

-------------------------

2 Istanbul Basaksehir 20 12 6 2 37 16 42

-------------------------

3 Galatasaray 20 12 3 5 39 20 39

4 Fenerbahce 20 10 6 4 39 19 36

-------------------------

5 Antalyaspor 20 9 5 6 24 23 32

-------------------------

6 Trabzonspor 20 9 3 8 20 21 30

7 Konyaspor 20 7 7 6 24 24 28

8 Bursaspor 20 8 4 8 22 22 28

9 Osmanlispor 20 6 9 5 23 22 27

10 Kardemir Karabuekspor 20 8 3 9 24 28 27

11 Kasimpasa 20 7 3 10 25 29 24

12 Akhisar Belediyespor 20 6 6 8 12 24 24

13 Genclerbirligi 19 5 8 6 17 19 23

14 Alanyaspor 20 6 3 11 29 40 21

15 Rizespor 20 5 4 11 20 32 19

-------------------------

16 Kayserispor 20 5 4 11 20 33 19

17 Adanaspor 20 4 5 11 19 27 17

18 Gaziantepspor 19 4 2 13 16 34 14

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16-18: Relegation