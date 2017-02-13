Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Col Korn: "I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters", Trump said at a campaign pep rally in Sioux Center, Iowa. Unfortunately, that statement is true and even more than Trump knows because it is an accurate and dangerous description of republican's "gang" of voters. Republicans are willing to trade honesty and integrity for a fraud and con man and only because he is republican and they would vote for the Devil himself as long as he has an "R" beside his name and then go to church next Sunday and at the same time claim they are the party of "law and order" and "defenders" of the Constitution.