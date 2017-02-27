Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, February 27
Galatasaray 0 Besiktas 1
Sunday, February 26
Gaziantepspor 1 Fenerbahce 1
Kardemir Karabukspor 1 Genclerbirligi 0
Osmanlispor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 1
Saturday, February 25
Akhisar Belediyespor 3 Antalyaspor 0
Alanyaspor 4 Adanaspor 1
Konyaspor 1 Trabzonspor 1
Friday, February 24
Rizespor 2 Kayserispor 4
Kasimpasa 4 Bursaspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 22 15 5 2 44 18 50
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 22 13 7 2 38 16 46
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 22 12 4 6 40 22 40
4 Fenerbahce 22 10 8 4 40 20 38
-------------------------
5 Antalyaspor 22 10 5 7 25 26 35
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 22 9 5 8 21 22 32
7 Osmanlispor 22 7 9 6 28 24 30
8 Kardemir Karabuekspor 22 9 3 10 25 29 30
9 Konyaspor 22 7 8 7 25 27 29
10 Kasimpasa 22 8 4 10 29 29 28
11 Bursaspor 22 8 4 10 22 28 28
12 Akhisar Belediyespor 22 7 6 9 16 27 27
13 Genclerbirligi 21 6 8 7 19 20 26
14 Alanyaspor 22 7 4 11 33 41 25
15 Kayserispor 22 7 4 11 26 35 25
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 22 5 5 12 23 37 20
17 Adanaspor 22 4 5 13 21 36 17
18 Gaziantepspor 21 4 4 13 17 35 16
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
