Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday

Monday, February 27

Galatasaray 0 Besiktas 1

Sunday, February 26

Gaziantepspor 1 Fenerbahce 1

Kardemir Karabukspor 1 Genclerbirligi 0

Osmanlispor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 1

Saturday, February 25

Akhisar Belediyespor 3 Antalyaspor 0

Alanyaspor 4 Adanaspor 1

Konyaspor 1 Trabzonspor 1

Friday, February 24

Rizespor 2 Kayserispor 4

Kasimpasa 4 Bursaspor 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Besiktas 22 15 5 2 44 18 50

2 Istanbul Basaksehir 22 13 7 2 38 16 46

3 Galatasaray 22 12 4 6 40 22 40

4 Fenerbahce 22 10 8 4 40 20 38

5 Antalyaspor 22 10 5 7 25 26 35

6 Trabzonspor 22 9 5 8 21 22 32

7 Osmanlispor 22 7 9 6 28 24 30

8 Kardemir Karabuekspor 22 9 3 10 25 29 30

9 Konyaspor 22 7 8 7 25 27 29

10 Kasimpasa 22 8 4 10 29 29 28

11 Bursaspor 22 8 4 10 22 28 28

12 Akhisar Belediyespor 22 7 6 9 16 27 27

13 Genclerbirligi 21 6 8 7 19 20 26

14 Alanyaspor 22 7 4 11 33 41 25

15 Kayserispor 22 7 4 11 26 35 25

16 Rizespor 22 5 5 12 23 37 20

17 Adanaspor 22 4 5 13 21 36 17

18 Gaziantepspor 21 4 4 13 17 35 16

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

16-18: Relegation